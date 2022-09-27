Cybercrime: In Hyderabad a CEO of a company had to bear a loss rupees16 lakhs. Reason? Well, the man was charging his smartphone through USB port at a public place after the which he suffered a major loss of Rs. 16 lakhs. Prior to this a woman also had a similar complaint. She was charging her phone at Delhi airport following which after a few hours she got a message that a sum of Rs. 1 lakh 20,000 has been debited from her account. Well before your mind starts to boggle let us tell you that now Cybercriminals and fraudsters have created a new method to trick people by hacking into their personal data and other important information from their smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and other devices at public places like bus stops, railway stations and metro stations. Watch video to know more.Also Read - Dengue Prevention Tips: Delhi Witnesses Massive Surge In Dengue Cases, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself - Watch Video