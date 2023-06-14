By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cargo activities halted in Gujarat; Health Minister Mandaviya meets evacuees
In view of Cyclone Biparjoy, India has suspended cargo handling in Gujarat Kandla port. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that at least 3,000 people were evacuated. People were now sheltered in a repurposed auditorium hall in Gandhidham city
