Cyclone Biparjoy: Cargo activities halted in Gujarat; Health Minister Mandaviya meets evacuees

In view of Cyclone Biparjoy, India has suspended cargo handling in Gujarat Kandla port. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that at least 3,000 people were evacuated. People were now sheltered in a repurposed auditorium hall in Gandhidham city

Updated: June 14, 2023 2:53 PM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk

