Cyclone Biporjoy: Indian Coast Guard On High-Alert; DDG Informs On All Preparations – Watch Video

Cyclone Biparjoy: As Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall by June 15 evening, Deputy Director General (Operations and Coastal Security) of Indian Coast Guard informed about all the preparation and arrangements that have been made to cope with the aftereffects of the cyclonic storm. “We have deployed our ships at the port for rescue and relief work. We have 4 Dornier. 1 ALH is ready in Gujarat. 4 Dornier, 4 Chetak and 1 ALH are ready in Daman. We have prepared 23 DRTs (Disaster Response Teams) in Gujarat. We are giving all the concerned people at sea continuous warning,” informed Deputy Director General (Operations and Coastal Security) of Indian Coast Guard Inspector General MV Pathak, while speaking to ANI on June 15.