Cyclone Biporjoy: Doordarshan And All India Radio Towers Demolished Due To The Impact Of The Cyclone – Watch Video

Doordarshan And All India Radio Towers have been demolished due to the impact of the cyclone Biporjoy. Watch video.

Cyclone Biporjoy: Cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall between the Kutch district of Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan on June 15. The IMD has issued an alert in Thane, Mumbai, and Palghar. It has also asked fishermen in the coastal areas to be on alert from 11-14 June. Apart from Mumbai, IMD has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Northeast India during the next five days.