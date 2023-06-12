Cyclone Biporjoy: Gujarat And Mumbai On High Alert As Extremely Severe Storm Nears Coast – Watch Video

Home

In view of the impending landfall, an orange alert has been sounded along and off the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. The exact place where the cyclone will make landfall will become clear in the coming days, the weather agency said.

Cyclone Biporjoy: The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” and is likely to make landfall along the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts. In view of the impending landfall, an orange alert has been sounded along and off the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. The exact place where the cyclone will make landfall will become clear in the coming days, the weather agency said. Watch video.