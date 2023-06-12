Cyclone Biporjoy: Gusty Winds, High Tide Hits Mumbai Coast As Cyclone Biporjoy Intensifies | WATCH

ZEE Sites

On June 11, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘thunderstorm’ alert for some districts in coastal Maharashtra in view of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy gushing over the Arabian sea.

Published: June 12, 2023 10:57 AM IST

By Video Desk

Cyclone Biporjoy: High tidal waves were witnessed in Mumbai on June 12. The cause of this high tide is cyclone Biparjoy. On June 11, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘thunderstorm’ alert for some districts in coastal Maharashtra in view of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy gushing over the Arabian sea. As per Meteorological Department, the cyclone is expected to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts on June 15 at noon as a severe cyclonic storm.

