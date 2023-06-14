Home

Cyclone Biporjoy: Sand Artist Sudarsan Patnaik Creates a Sand Sculpture On Cyclone ‘Biporjoy’ | Watch Video

Cyclone Biporjoy: Cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall between the Kutch district of Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan on June 15. The IMD has issued an alert in Thane, Mumbai, and Palghar. It has also asked fishermen in the coastal areas to be on alert from 11-14 June. Apart from Mumbai, IMD has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Northeast India during the next five days. Now, Sand Artist Sudarsan Patnaik has created a sand sculpture on Cyclone ‘Biporjoy’to raise awareness. Watch video.