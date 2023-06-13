By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Cyclone Biporjoy Scary Visuals: Strong Winds And High Tidal Waves Hit Coastal Areas Of Mumbai And Gujarat | Watch Video
High tidal waves, strong wind hits the coastal areas of Gujarat and Mumbai. Watch scary visuals here.
Cyclone Biporjoy Scary Visuals: The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” and is likely to make landfall along the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts. Scary visuals from Gujarat and Mumbai has surfaced online. High tidal waves, strong wind hits the coastal areas of Gujarat and Mumbai. Watch scary visuals here.