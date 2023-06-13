ZEE Sites

Cyclone Biporjoy Scary Visuals: Strong Winds And High Tidal Waves Hit Coastal Areas Of Mumbai And Gujarat | Watch Video

High tidal waves, strong wind hits the coastal areas of Gujarat and Mumbai. Watch scary visuals here. 

Published: June 13, 2023 9:43 AM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Cyclone Biporjoy Scary Visuals: The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” and is likely to make landfall along the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts. Scary visuals from Gujarat and Mumbai has surfaced online. High tidal waves, strong wind hits the coastal areas of Gujarat and Mumbai. Watch scary visuals here.

