Home

Video Gallery

Cyclone Mocha: Deadly Storm Causes Heavy Flood And Rainfall In Myanmar, 3 People Dead – Watch Video

Cyclone Mocha: Deadly Storm Causes Heavy Flood And Rainfall In Myanmar, 3 People Dead – Watch Video

Cyclone Mocha has caused havoc in Myanmar leading to heavy rainfall and also killing 3 people. An alert has been sounded for West Bengal. NDRF teams have been deployed in various coastal areas. Watch video.

Cyclone Mocha: Cyclone Mocha is bringing heavy rain and winds of up to 195kph. Around 500,000 people have been evacuated to safer areas. An alert has been sounded for West Bengal. NDRF teams have been deployed in various coastal areas. The deadly storm has caused havoc in Myanmar leading to excessive flood and rain. It is reported that 3 people have died. Watch video.