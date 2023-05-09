Home

Cyclone Mocha To Move Towards Bangladesh-Myanmar Around May 12, Bengal, Odisha Brace For Rainfall

As a precautionary step weather department has warned small seafaring vessels and fishers not to venture out Tuesday onwards. It also asked authorities to regulate tourism, offshore activities, and shipping near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between May 8 and 12

Cyclone Mocha: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) while issuing alerts and warnings of cyclone Mocha on Monday said that a low-pressure area has formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea which is likely to intensify into a depression on May 9 over the same region and further into cyclone Mocha on May 10. Watch video.