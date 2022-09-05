Cyrus Mistry Death: Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons met with a fatal accident and died on 4th of September, in Maharashtra’s Palghar. He was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad in his Mercedes. The incident happened at around 3:15pm. According to reports, Cyrus Mistry’s car rammed a divider which led to the fatal accident. The other two people travelling with Cyrus Mistry, including car driver, were also injured. Watch video to know more.Also Read - 20 Km in 9 Mins, Seatbelts Ignored: What Led to Cyrus Mistry's Fatal Accident