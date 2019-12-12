India’s most badass and lovable cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey is back with Dabangg 3 featuring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in leading roles along with Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar. While Salman essays the cop role, Sonakshi reprises her character Rajjo in the Prabhu Deva-directorial. This time, however, the team launches another new face in Bollywood – Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the role of Salman’s young love interest in the film. The actor is also joined by South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who essays the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Producer Arbaaz Khan talks about the film and why he didn’t direct the film this time.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. The film also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number and now it waits to be seen what is Preity Zinta’s role in the cop drama.