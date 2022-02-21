Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2022: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 was held at 20th of February at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The event was full of glamor and glitter as Bollywood stars like Lara Dutta, Sanya Malhotra, Asha Parekh, Lucky Ali and others were seen all decked. On the 68th Dadashb Phalke Awards, many Bollywood celebrities and TV stars were honored for their contribution to the entertainment industry. While Ranveer Singh was crowned as the best actor for film 83, Kriti Sanon was awarded the best actress for Mimi. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, undoubtedly became the best film of the year with Shershaah being the best film. Checkout our latest video to know who came out as the winners.Also Read - Saif-Kareena To Alia Ranbir: These Bollywood Couples Have A Huge Age Gap Difference Between Them, Watch Full List