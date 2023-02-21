Home

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt Shares Special Moment With Rekha, Graces Red Carpet In Saree

The awards ceremony was held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday evening. While Ranbir gave it a miss, Alia graced the red carpet looking like a vision in white.

Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor won big at the Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival awards 2023, held on Monday. Ranbir, who is busy filming his upcoming film Animal, couldn’t attend the ceremony. Proud wife Alia collected the award on his behalf. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also took home the best actress trophy.