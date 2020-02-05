Daily Top 5: Tanhaji All Set to Beat Kabir Singh at Box Office And More
The top stories of the day include actress Zaira Wasim voicing her opinion on the Kashmir issue.
From Ajay Devgn’s movie Tanhaji still going strong at the box office to Paras Chhabra getting into an argument with Mahira Sharma in Bigg Boss 13, SRK, Gauri and Karan Johar grooving to Kajra Re at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s Wedding Reception. These are the top stories of the day.
Published Date: February 5, 2020 11:52 PM IST