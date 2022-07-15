Daler Mehndi arrest: Popular Punjabi singer, composer and songwriter Daler Mehndi has been arrested on Thursday in the human trafficking case after Patiala court sentenced him to two years of jail. The case dates back to 2003. Daler filed a plea for the same, but the court denied it. Well, the singer has always garnered limelight for both personal and professional life. However, there are certain things from Daler’s life that are still not known to this world. Through this video, we will take a look at some of the interesting facts about Daler Mehndi that you probably did not know. Watch video.Also Read - Heavily Pregnant Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Baby Bump In A Yellow Dress Ahead Of Her Second Baby Shower- See Pics & Video