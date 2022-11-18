Darjeeling: This November Enjoy A Night Ride In The Darjeeling Toy Train, Checkout All Details In The Video

First Class fare for diesel engines will be INR 1000 while those for steam engines will be INR 1500. No extra fare will be charged for the return journey from Ghoom to Darjeeling. Watch video for more details.

Darjeeling toy train: As we all know that Darjeeling toy train, is one of the most prominent tourist attractions in Darjeeling. It has been luring tourists from far and near. It was Launched in 1881. And travelling in this train still features in the travel wishlist of almost all train lovers. And now this November, as part of the festivities, the DHR has announced that the Darjeeling toy train will continue to run post-sundown through the same route for the first time in history. It’s expected that the special evening train will boost the upcoming celebrations as well as the heritage train among tourists. In this video, we will tell you the date, timings and fare of the Darjeeling night train services.