Top 5 places for a solo trip: Are you planning an adventurous solo trip for yourself? Well, it is very important to spend quality time with ourselves and refresh and rejuvenate our minds. In case you were wanting to go on a solo trip but cannot decide where do go then do not worry as we have got you covered. In this video, we have listed down some of the best tourist places that you should go and explore all by yourself. Watch video.Also Read - Planning To Go On A Fun Trip? Do Visit India's Mini Switzerland Khajjar Once In Your Lifetime - Watch