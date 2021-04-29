IPL 2021 DC vs KKR : In one of the most anticipated clashes of IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7.30 PM. Kolkata Knight Riders have played inconsistent cricket so far this season and have just won two out of their six matches. Also Read - DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 25 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST April 29, Thursday

On the other hand, DC suffered a close 1-run defeat to RCB in their last match but still, they are high on confidence for playing competitive cricket so far this season.

Head-to-Head

Played – 27 | Delhi Capitals– 12 | Kolkata Knight Riders– 14 |N/R – 1

Pitch Report

The pitch in Ahmedabad has been a pretty decent one for batting thus far in the tournament. While, the slower bowlers are most likely to come into play in today’s match.

Weather Report

The conditions will be warm with the temperature around the 37 degrees Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side with no chances of a downpour.

DC vs KKR SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora

DC vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy