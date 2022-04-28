Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Preview Video, IPL 2022, Match 41:
Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in today’s IPL match. The match between KKR and DC will take place at the Wankhede Stadium 7:30pm onwards, while the toss will happen at 7pm. In terms of performance, both teams are on six points each and need to win all their remaining games to give themselves the best chance of making it to the playoffs. Watch video to know in depth details of the probable playing 11’s of Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, weather conditions in Mumbai during the match and pitch report.Probable Playing XIs Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight RidersPlaying XIs Delhi Capitals:
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel AhmedPlaying XIs Kolkata Knight Riders:
Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Finch, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.