Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in today’s IPL match. The match between KKR and DC will take place at the Wankhede Stadium 7:30pm onwards, while the toss will happen at 7pm. In terms of performance, both teams are on six points each and need to win all their remaining games to give themselves the best chance of making it to the playoffs. Watch video to know in depth details of the probable playing 11’s of Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, weather conditions in Mumbai during the match and pitch report.Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel AhmedVenkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Finch, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.