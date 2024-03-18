Home

DC vs RCB Highlights, WPL 2024 Final: RCB conquer Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets, clinch maiden title

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Women's Premier League final to win their first ever title. DC ...

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Women’s Premier League final to win their first ever title.

DC skipper Lanning won the toss for her side and opted to bat first in the final. Lanning and Shafali got DC off to a flying start, posting the joint-highest powerplay score

DC got off to a flier, with Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning adding 61 runs in the first six overs. Shafali lost her wicket for 44 to Sophie.

In the same over, Sophie removed Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey for ducks. After the powerplay, RCB would have been happy to restrict Delhi capitals to around 180 but the Meg Lann led side’s collapse did not stop and the team kept on sinking further. well DC could only manage to out 113 runs on the board.

RCB were never in a hurry in a small chase and won by eight wickets, courtesy of 31 runs by Smriti Mandhana and 35 by Ellyse Perry.

Now the big question here is How Much Prize Money RCB Won?

So As WPL winners, RCB got the INR 6 crores as prize money. Delhi Capitals had a great run in the WPL 2024, but , RCB got the better of them in the final.

The Capitals got 3 crores as Prize Money for ending as runners-up.

RCB’s Ellyse Perry had an otstanding tournament and scored 347 runs in nine matches. She won the Orange Cap and an award of 5 lakhs

RCB spinner Shreyanka Patil who picked four wickets in the final, ended the tournament with 13 wickets and won the purple cap.

Even star batter Virat Kohli congratulated Smriti Mandhana and her team through a video call he also hailed the ‘Superwomen’ of RCB. This is RCB’s first-ever T20 title across both WPL and the Indian Premier League and if you are an RCB fan then definitely it must be an emotional memory for you too.

