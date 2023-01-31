Top Recommended Stories
Deadliest Blast In Pakistan’s Peshawar: Visuals Show Scene Of Devastation
A Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque packed with worshippers during afternoon prayers on January 30 in Pakistan's restive northwestern Peshawar city.
A Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque packed with worshippers during afternoon prayers on January 30 in the high-security zone in Pakistan’s restive northwestern Peshawar city, killing at least 61 people and wounding more than 150 others, mostly policemen.
Also Read:
- Breaking News Live: Jio Launches 5G Services In 34 More Cities; 225 Cites Covered In India Till Now
- 59 Killed in Suicide Bombing at Peshawar Mosque In Pakistan, Taliban Claims Responsibility | Top Updates
- Pakistan Economic Crisis: Shahbaz Govt Hikes Petrol, Diesel Prices By Rs 35 | Check Latest Rates Here
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.