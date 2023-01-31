Deadliest Blast In Pakistan’s Peshawar: Visuals Show Scene Of Devastation

  • Home
A Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque packed with worshippers during afternoon prayers on January 30 in Pakistan's restive northwestern Peshawar city.

By Karan Nanda | Edited by Karan Nanda

A Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque packed with worshippers during afternoon prayers on January 30 in the high-security zone in Pakistan’s restive northwestern Peshawar city, killing at least 61 people and wounding more than 150 others, mostly policemen.

Published Date: January 31, 2023 3:28 PM IST