Deadliest Blast In Pakistan’s Peshawar: Visuals Show Scene Of Devastation

A Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque packed with worshippers during afternoon prayers on January 30 in the high-security zone in Pakistan’s restive northwestern Peshawar city, killing at least 61 people and wounding more than 150 others, mostly policemen.