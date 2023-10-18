Home

Deadly Airstrike on a hospital in Gaza City ‘before and after’ Visuals

Deadly airstrike on a hospital in Gaza City on October 17 claimed the lives of hundreds of people. Over 500 Palestinians were killed in the deadly strike at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza. The Israeli and Palestinian officials are blaming each other for the deadly hospital strike. Meanwhile, IDF released footage from the area around the hospital before and after airstrike. Israel blamed Hamas for the incident and said that a failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. Taking to platform X, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu held Islamic Jihad responsible for the “failed rocket launch”.

