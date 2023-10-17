Home

Video Gallery

Death follows wherever we go Gazans recount horror | Israel-Hamas War

Death follows wherever we go Gazans recount horror | Israel-Hamas War

Various displaced Palestinian families from the north of Gaza returned home to Gaza City, They moved to the south after ...

Various displaced Palestinian families from the north of Gaza returned home to Gaza City, They moved to the south after the IDF ordered them to do so. But they are returning to the north after multiple Israeli air strikes in the south in recent days. Israel is retaliating after the Hamas attack in Israel, Now Israel has declared war on Hamas. And have made multiple strikes on Hamas infrastructure and killed multiple commanders.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.