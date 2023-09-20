Home

Deepak Chahar picks four favourites for ODI World Cup 2023 | India

ODI World Cup scheduled to be hosted in India from 5 October to 19 November 2023. Indian team's fast bowler Deepak Chahar he revealed top 4 teams that will complete each other in the semi-finals of ODI World Cup 2023.

ODI World Cup 2023: The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will be the 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup, a quadrennial One Day International (ODI) cricket tournament contested by men’s national teams and organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC). It is scheduled to be hosted in India from 5 October to 19 November 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar he revealed top 4 teams that will complete each other in the semi-finals of ODI World Cup 2023. He included India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Australia to be his top four. Other than these teams he also included England which will give tough competition.

