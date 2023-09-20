Home

Deepak Chahar Reveals The Truth Behind His Viral Video with MS Dhoni Post IPL Victory

Recently in an interview CSK's bowler Deepak Chahar revealed the story behind the video that went viral post IPL final along with world's best captain MS Dhoni when he denied to give Chahar an autograph.

Deepak Chahar has opened up his relationship along with MS Dhoni. He further revealed the story behind the video that went viral post IPL final along with world’s best captain MS Dhoni when he denied to give Chahar an autograph. Dhoni is known to keep quite a cheerful demeanour with his teammates outside the playing arena. An example of that could be seen throughout the 2023 season of the IPL in which Dhoni seemed to have a number of funny interactions with all-rounder Deepak Chahar.

