Home

Video Gallery

Deepak Chahar Reveals Why CSK Fans Are The Best In The World

Deepak Chahar Reveals Why CSK Fans Are The Best In The World

Deepak Chahar Reveals Why CSK Fans Are The Best In The World

Trending Now

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar reveals that CSK fans are the best in the word, Other than Chennai he also praised RCB fans.

Chennai Super Kings claimed a record-equaling fifth Indian Premier League title with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in a rain-affected but thrilling summit showdown on Monday. CSK fans cheer outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final match.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.