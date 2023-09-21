Home

Deepak Chahar’s DNINE is approved by MS Dhoni

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar on Tuesday announced the launch of his homegrown brand DNINE Sports to aims to bring a new era of excellence to cricket and other sports. The brand has introduced a range of cutting-edge products designed to meet the unique needs of athletes, including professional cricketers. Deepak also revealed that he used to take feedback from MS Dhoni and the captain cool used to wear the shoes during IPL 2023.

