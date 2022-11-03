Deepika Padukone Looks Video: The teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s most awaited film Pathaan just dropped on the internet, and it has been creating huge waves. While fans are going gaga over SRK’s comeback they cannot stop gushing over how surreal Deepika Padukone is looking. She is looking like s goddess and sassy at the same time and you just cannot let your eyes off. Not only Pathaan many movies have proved that Deepika Padukone is the most glamorous actress in this B- town and her last release Gehraiyaan had her in the most stunning and sexy avatar at the same time. Watch the video to see all looks of Deepika Padukone.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Treats Fans With His Energetic Dance Moves on Chaiyya Chaiyya, Watch Viral Clip From Birthday

Written by- Ananya