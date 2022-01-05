Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Starting off her Bollywood journey from the film Om Shanti Om, opposite mega star Shah Rukh Khan, the beautiful and gorgeous actress Deepika is celebrating her birthday today. She is indeed one of the most successful Bollywood actresses who has made a mark in entertainment industry with her remarkable performances in films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, RamLeela and Tamasha. On the occasion of her birthday, we will be revealing her net worth income which will surely blow your mind. Watch video to find out.Also Read - Why Imlie Always Tops TRP Charts? Reasons Why People Love To Watch Daily Soap Imlie | Watch Video To Find Out