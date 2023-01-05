Deepika Padukone Birthday: Do You Know What’s The Favorite Cuisine Of Chhapaak Actress? Lesser Known Facts About Deepika – Watch Video

Deepika Padukone was given her first break by songwriter and singer Himesh Reshammiya in his hit song Naam Hai Tera in 2006. Checkout some lesser known facts about the birthday girl Deepika Padukone. Watch video.

Deepika Padukone Birthday: One of leading ladies of Bollywood industry whose impeccable acting has left everyone speechless, Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 37tg birthday today. The actress was born on 5th January, 1986 to Prakash Padukone and Ujalla Padukone. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2007 hit movie om shanti om and since then she has become a household name. After her debut the actress has given series movies like Bajirao Mastani, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Chhapaak, Tamasha and many more. Well, the diva has indeed carved a niche for herself in the industry and is known for her acting prowess and sheer hard work. Padukone. Well, you stand corrected. On the occasion of her birthday let’s take a look at some lesser known facts about Deepika that you probably didn’t know. Watch video.

