Deepika Padukone Diet: What Pathaan Actress Eats In a Day, What’s Her Comfort Food? – Watch Video
Apart from all the physical exercises and intense workout routine, Deepika is very much cautious about what she puts in her stomach. From healthy morning beverage to nutritious evening snacks, let's take a look at what Pathaan actress eats in a day.
Deepika Padukone Diet: Bollywood diva Deepika has been in headlines ever since her song Besharam rang from the newly superhit film Pathaan came out. Her sizzling dance moves and toned figure in the peppy song left everyone speechless. And just like her dance moves her acting in the film was also phenomenal. Well Deepika is amongst those Bollywood actresses who has always been into mental and physical fitness. The actress goes out of her way to stay fit and fine and in shape which was very much evident in the song Besharam rang. Apart from all the physical exercises and intense workout routine, Deepika is very much cautious about what she puts in her stomach. From healthy morning beverage to nutritious evening snacks, let’s take a look at what Pathaan actress eats in a day.
