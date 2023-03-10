Deepika Padukone Smiles, Poses For Paparazzi As She Flies To US Ahead Of Oscars | Watch Video
Bollywood actors, singers, and social media influencers were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday.
Bollywood actors, singers, and social media influencers were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday.
Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Sunidhi Chauhan, Mc Stan, Sophie Choudry, and Faisu were seen at the airport. Watch Video
Also Read:
- 'Pathaan is Answer to Boycott Talks': Siddharth Anand on How SRK's Film Did More Than Chasing Box Office
- Deepika Padukone Nails Goth Look in Leather Blazer Dress at Paris Fashion Week And We Are Taking Notes
- After Slamming Deepika Padukone's 'Besharam Rang', Vivek Agnihotri Now Celebrates Her For Oscars Presence - Check Post
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.