Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Deepika Padukone Smiles, Poses For Paparazzi As She Flies To US Ahead Of Oscars | Watch Video

Deepika Padukone Smiles, Poses For Paparazzi As She Flies To US Ahead Of Oscars | Watch Video

Bollywood actors, singers, and social media influencers were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday.

Published: March 10, 2023 3:19 PM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Ananya

Bollywood actors, singers, and social media influencers were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday.
Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Sunidhi Chauhan, Mc Stan, Sophie Choudry, and Faisu were seen at the airport. Watch Video

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 10, 2023 3:19 PM IST