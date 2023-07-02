Home

Video Gallery

Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan: B-Town Celebs Who Made The Best Fashion Statement This Week

Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan: B-Town Celebs Who Made The Best Fashion Statement This Week

Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan: B-Town Celebs Who Made The Best Fashion Statement This Week

Hello, there fashion folks! Here we are again with our latest segment of best-dressed celebs, and it is super interesting this time. This week was a blessing for the fashion world. there was glitz, glamour, and oh so much to learn and take fashion cues from. Well, it is safe to say that fashion and Bollywood go hand-in-hand. Yes, there’s not a single day when our favorite Bollywood stars make us go WOW with their stunning picks. So let’s see who stunned us with their amazing statement of dressing.