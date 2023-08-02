Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Deepveer To Virushka: Cute Bollywood Nicknames Of Bollywood Couples – Watch Video
In this video we are going to tell you about some such couples who have been given unique names by their fans. Watch video.
Cute Bollywood Nicknames Of Bollywood Couples: You must have often seen couples naming each other. Nowadays, people make hashtags by adding each other’s name even in marriages. But when it comes to Bollywood couples, not only them, but their fans also give them cute names or hashtags. Sometimes these names are unique but sometimes they become very strange and weird. So in this video we are going to tell you about some such couples who have been given unique names by their fans. Watch video.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
Recommended Videos
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you