Top Trending Videos

Defence Minister Meets UK PM Rishi Sunak In London

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Jan 10 called on UK PM Rishi Sunak in London. Raksha Mantri held a detailed ...

Updated: January 11, 2024 4:21 PM IST

By Video Desk

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Jan 10 called on UK PM Rishi Sunak in London. Raksha Mantri held a detailed discussion with PM Rishi Sunak to strengthen India-UK ties. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently on a 3-day official visit to the United Kingdom. It is the first visit by an incumbent Defence Minister of India to UK in more than 20 years.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.