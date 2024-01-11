Home

Video Gallery

Defence Minister Meets UK PM Rishi Sunak In London

Defence Minister Meets UK PM Rishi Sunak In London

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Jan 10 called on UK PM Rishi Sunak in London. Raksha Mantri held a detailed ...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Jan 10 called on UK PM Rishi Sunak in London. Raksha Mantri held a detailed discussion with PM Rishi Sunak to strengthen India-UK ties. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently on a 3-day official visit to the United Kingdom. It is the first visit by an incumbent Defence Minister of India to UK in more than 20 years.

Trending Now

You may like to read