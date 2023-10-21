Top Trending Videos

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Indian Military Heritage Festival

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 21 inaugurated the Indian Military Heritage Festival at Manekshaw Centre. Chief of Army Staff ...

Updated: October 21, 2023 4:35 PM IST

By Video Desk

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 21 inaugurated the Indian Military Heritage Festival at Manekshaw Centre. Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande was also present at the event. Rajnath Singh said that this event will inspire the youth of the country.

