Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Indian Military Heritage Festival
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 21 inaugurated the Indian Military Heritage Festival at Manekshaw Centre. Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande was also present at the event. Rajnath Singh said that this event will inspire the youth of the country.
