Home

Video Gallery

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Indian Military Heritage Festival

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Indian Military Heritage Festival

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 21 inaugurated the Indian Military Heritage Festival at Manekshaw Centre. Chief of Army Staff ...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 21 inaugurated the Indian Military Heritage Festival at Manekshaw Centre. Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande was also present at the event. Rajnath Singh said that this event will inspire the youth of the country.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.