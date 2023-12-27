Home

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for J&K, to hold meeting over Rajouri terror attack

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh departed from the Delhi airport for his visit to Jammu and Rajouri on December 27. He will interact with senior authorities today in Jammu and Rajouri. The Defence Minister will meet them to assess the security situation in Rajouri and talk about the recent terrorist assault on December 21.

