Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s strong message to China | Rishi Sunak | India-China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s strong message to China | Rishi Sunak | India-China

Citing a recent article published in the Chinese state-controlled Global Times. Rajnath Singh said Beijing's perspective has altered with the ...

Updated: January 11, 2024 3:20 PM IST

By Video Desk

Citing a recent article published in the Chinese state-controlled Global Times. Rajnath Singh said Beijing’s perspective has altered with the emergence of India as a ‘strategic power’. Addressing community reception at the India House in London, Rajnath Singh said Chinese government now accepts that India cannot be ignored at the global level.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.