Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s strong message to China | Rishi Sunak | India-China

Citing a recent article published in the Chinese state-controlled Global Times. Rajnath Singh said Beijing’s perspective has altered with the emergence of India as a ‘strategic power’. Addressing community reception at the India House in London, Rajnath Singh said Chinese government now accepts that India cannot be ignored at the global level.

