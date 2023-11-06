Top Trending Videos

Delhi Air Pollution: Tips To Protect Your Children From Toxic Air

s air pollution continues to be a growing concern in Delhi-NCR, it is important to take steps to protect the health of your children. Exposure to air pollutants can have severe consequences for their well-being, including respiratory problems, developmental issues, and even long-term health risks.

Published: November 6, 2023 10:29 AM IST

By fauzia.naaz | Edited by fauzia.naaz

Delhi Air Pollution: As air pollution continues to be a growing concern in Delhi-NCR, it is important to take steps to protect the health of your children. Exposure to air pollutants can have severe consequences for their well-being, including respiratory problems, developmental issues, and even long-term health risks. Here are five tips to safeguard your child from the harmful effects of air pollution.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.