Delhi And Punjab Receive Threats Of IED Blast, Terror Alert Issued – Watch Video

On the occasion of Republic Day, there is a possibility of major terror attacks from Delhi to Punjab. The High Court has also issued an alert regarding this.

Republic Day terror alert: A news has come out in the intelligence report of the security agency that on the occasion of Republic Day, there is a possibility of major terror attacks from Delhi to Punjab. The High Court has also issued an alert regarding this. The G20 summit is also on the target of terrorists. Let us tell you that the Intelligence Department has got the input of terrorist attack in many major cities of the country including Delhi. According to the input of the Intelligence Department, Pakistan can get IED blasted in many cities of the country on the occasion of Republic Day through illegal Rohingiya including ISI sleeper cells. Watch video to know more in detail.