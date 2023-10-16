Home

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva, MP Manoj Tiwari assess pollution situation at Yamuna Ghat

Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva and party leader Manoj Tiwari visited Yamuna Ghat in Kalindi Kunj, to assess the pollution situation on October 16. They even inspected the froth floating at the surface of the river. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is also dipping to the poor

