Home

Video Gallery

Delhi Budget 2024: Focus on Healthcare, Women Empowerment, and Green Initiatives

Delhi Budget 2024: Focus on Healthcare, Women Empowerment, and Green Initiatives

Delhi Finance Minster Atishi presented budget 2024-25 on March 4 CM Arvind Kejriwal had previously emphasized the principles of "Ram Rajya The ...

Delhi Finance Minster Atishi presented budget 2024-25 on March 4

Trending Now

CM Arvind Kejriwal had previously emphasized the principles of “Ram Rajya

You may like to read

The AAP sees “Ram Rajya” as a governance model that prioritizes the welfare of the poor

Here are all the key highlights from Delhi Budget 2024:

1. Atishi announces ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’

Every women above 18 years of age to get Rs 1000 per month

2. Delhi govt has allocated 21.57 percent of total budget on education

3. Atishi presents Rs 76,000 crore budget for Delhi

4. Delhi’ budget has decreased from Rs 78800 cr to Rs 76000 cr

5. Delhi Govt announces “Business Blaster Seniors” for University students

Students will be given seed money for starting a small business

6. Delhi Govt has installed 2.6 lakh CCTV cameras around the city

7. Rs. 8,685 crores allocated for Delhi’s health sector

8. More than 21,000 OPD patients in Delhi get free treatment everyday, says Atishi

9. Delhi’s GSDP has increased two and a half times in past 10 years, informs Atishi

10. Contribution of Delhi in national GDP 3.89% in 2023-24

#delhibudget #arvindkejriwal

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/