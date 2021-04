Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be facing Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 7:30 pm on April 20th. Also Read - MS Dhoni-Led CSK's Growth a Threat For Teams Like MI, RCB, DC: Michael Vaughan After Chennai Beat Rajasthan in IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians DC vs MI head-to-head Also Read - MS Dhoni Predicts Perfectly Before Ravindra Jadeja Dismisses Jos Buttler During CSK-RR IPL 2021 Game | WATCH VIDEO

Total matches played: 28 Also Read - DC vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 13 at MA. Chidambaram, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 20 Tuesday

DC won: 12

MI won: 16

Pitch Report

Though the last game on this track was a high-scoring one while, the track in Chennai is still pretty much a balanced one, where chasing will be difficult.

Weather Report

Weather is Chennai is likely to remain mostly sunny with average temperature ranging between 28-30 degrees.

DC vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala, Shimron Hetmyer, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Sam Billings, Praveen Dubey, Aniruddha Joshi, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel, Tom Curran, Ajinkya Rahane

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Marco Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh