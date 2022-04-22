DC vs RR, IPL 2022, April 22 Match Preview: Covid hit Delhi Capitals will take on the Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai today. The pitch at Wankhede is a high scoring one, hence toss which will take place at 7pm will be critical for both the teams. In this video we share a detailed match preview where we share the predicted playing 11’s of Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, full team squads, pitch report and weather forecast (Mumbai) for today IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

Playing 11 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (Captain, Wicketkeeper), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.