Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces festive bonus for MCD employees

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a festive bonus to Delhi Municipal Corporation employees on November 07. In a statement, ...

Updated: November 7, 2023 6:25 PM IST

By Video Desk

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a festive bonus to Delhi Municipal Corporation employees on November 07. In a statement, he informed that a Diwali bonus of Rs 7,000 will be given to Non-gazetted employees of Group B, Group C and Group D employees of MCD.
CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “Non-gazetted employees of Group B, C and D of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be given a Diwali bonus of Rs 7,000. Rs 1,200 will be given to contractual workers who have been working for the last 3 years.”

