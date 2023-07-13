Home

Delhi Flood Alert: Several Areas To Face Drinking Water Crisis as Treatment Plants Shut | Details Here

Delhi Water Crisis: Kejriwal said due to the rising water level of River Yamuna, water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla are being closed.

Delhi Flood Latest Update: Amid rising water level in Yamuna river, several areas in the national capital will face drink water crisis. Giving details, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the drinking water crisis arises as three water treatment plants are being closed due to the rising levels of the Yamuna.

He stated that three water plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla have to be closed and due to this, there will be water problem in some areas of the national capital. “As soon as the Yamuna water recedes, we will try to start them as soon as possible,” he said in a tweet.

Water Treatment Plants Shut in Wazirabad, Chandrawal, Okhla

“Due to the rising water level of River Yamuna, water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla are being closed. This would cause water problems in some areas of Delhi. As soon as the river’s water level decreases, we will try to restart these plants again, ” CM Kejriwal shared in a tweet.

यमुना नदी में जलस्तर बढ़ने से आज कई वॉटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट बंद करने पड़े हैं। यमुना किनारे बने वज़ीराबाद वॉटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट का आज मैंने खुद दौरा किया। जैसे ही स्थिति यहाँ सामान्य होगी हम इसे जल्द शुरू करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/x1OSudFNBN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2023

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal visited the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant after it was shut down due to the rising water level in the Yamuna.

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Alert

In the meantime, Delhi Traffic Police issued an alert informing that the movement traffic in certain areas had been diverted due to the ongoing flood situation.

“Due to the rising water levels of Yamuna river, traffic from Shahdara on GT road towards ISBT, Kashmere Gate has been diverted from Seelampur T-point via Keshav Chowk – Karkardooma Court – Road No. 57- NH-24. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly”, Delhi Traffic Police shared in a tweet.

Waterlogging in Several Areas

Due to traffic diversion on account of waterlogging, in different parts of the city, Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area witnessed a massive traffic snarl on Thursday.

The North East district police informed that more than 1,000 people and around 999 cattle have been rescued from different areas near Yamuna, amid the ongoing flooding woes. The rescue was carried out in areas in Usmanpur, Shastri Park, and Sonia Vihar police station areas.

Several areas of the city are under water as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in neighbouring Haryana.

