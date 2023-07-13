Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Delhi Flood News: Rise In Yamuna Water Level Affects Several Parts Of Delhi – Watch Video
The rise of water level of Yamuna has affected several areas in Delhi. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the commuters, in view of the rise in Yamuna's water level.
Flood News: Yamuna water level reached 208.48 meters today. Arvind Kejriwal has urged people to vacate their homes immediately, warning that the water level in Yamuna is likely to rise further. The rise of water level of Yamuna has affected several areas in Delhi. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the commuters, in view of the rise in Yamuna’s water level. Watch video.
