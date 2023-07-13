Home

Delhi Flood: Traffic Advisory Issued As Raging Yamuna Spills Onto Streets; Check Routes To Avoid, Rules on For Commercial Vehicles

New Delhi: The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure in a around the river bank. With the situation deteriorating every passing hour, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on the restrictions and regulation of vehicular movement in place owing to the rising water level and waterlogging in parts of the national capital.

According to the advisory, the traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat, and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara.

Non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi and will be diverted to Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway.

Guidelines for commercial vehicles

Non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi and will be diverted to Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge. Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Sarai Kale Khan. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Sarai Kale Khan and IP Flyover. Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Ghazipur border Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Akshardham towards DND. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan.

Incessant rainfall in Delhi and surrounding areas has resulted in a rise in the water level of the Yamuna. Furthermore, the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana has heightened the risk of flood-like conditions in low-lying areas in the vicinity of the river. Over 16,500 people living in low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places.

