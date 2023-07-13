Home

Delhi Flood Update: Arvind Kejriwal On Flood-Like Situation In Delhi, “Delhi Floods To Reach Peak By 3-4 pm – Watch Video

Delhi Flood: Arvind Kejriwal spokeon flood-like situation in Delhi. He said, "Pumps will be dried when water will decrease, electrocution can occur if switched with electricity. Because of this, about 25% of Delhi's water will be reduced. Many tubewells are also shut down. I hope by tomorrow evening we will be able to start the water plants. " Watch video.

Delhi flood: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, Yamuna has reached this level for the first time in Delhi. 3 water treatment plants Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla have been shut down because this water has reached into the pumps. Pumps will be dried when water will decrease, electrocution can occur if switched with electricity. Because of this, about 25% of Delhi’s water will be reduced. Many tubewells are also shut down. I hope by tomorrow evening we will be able to start the water plants.

